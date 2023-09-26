These cocktails are the 'Bee's Knees' - and help create homes for lots of busy pollinators

It's Bee's Knees week! Lots of Macon restaurants are creating delicious cocktails that help out bees by giving them more habitable land.

MACON, Ga. — These cocktails are stirring up quite a "buzz" - and for a good cause.

Several Macon restaurants are making cocktails for Bee's Knees week that not only taste great, but help build habitats for bees to thrive.

Each cocktail features Barr Hill gin, which is made with juniper and raw honey. On their website, Barr Hill says this gin is the "ode to the hardworking bees of the Northeast. The juniper-forward botanicals are brought to a perfect balance by the floral depth of the raw honey."

Each year the gin company hosts Bee's Knees week, where they put on a "Barr Crawl" across the US.

From September 22 to October 1, restaurants can create specialty cocktails featuring the gin and post them to social media. Patrons can also dine and drink at the places featuring the cocktails and snap a photo for social media themselves.

For every cocktail photo posted with the hashtag #BeesKneesWeek AND tagging @barrhillgin , the company will plant 10 square feet of pollinator habitat.

So, if you want the chance to drink some fine cocktails - and save the bees while doing it - all you have to do is whip out your phone after ordering and snap a picture of the featured Bee's Knees cocktail at whatever participating restaurant you visit. You could have the chance to help the bees stay happy, healthy, and thriving.

The company stressed the importance of bees in our agriculture system and the food and drinks we consume.

"Bees and other pollinators are extremely important to our ecosystem- they are responsible for 1 out of every 3 bites of food we take," said their post about the crawl.

If you want to come taste some delicious drinks, here's a list of Macon restaurants who are participating:

1. Kinjo Kitchen + Cocktails

Kinjo is featuring a sweet and spicy riff on the Bee’s knees. It includes Barr Hill gin, ambal infused honey, and house made mango liqueur with fresh lemon.

Starting tomorrow you can come try our sweet and spicy riff on the Bee’s knees, @barrhillgin, sambal infused honey, and... Posted by Kinjo Kitchen + Cocktails on Thursday, September 21, 2023

2. Miramar Raw Bar & Tapas

Miramar's creation is named the "Watermelon Bee’s Knees" and features Barr Hill Gin, muddled watermelon, lemon juice, honey syrup, and fresh mint.

We are participating in this year's 🐝 Bee's Knees Week "Barr Crawl", sponsored by Barr Hill Gin. 🐝 From September 22 to... Posted by Miramar Raw Bar & Tapas on Friday, September 22, 2023

3. Brasserie Circa

Brasserie Circa is mixing it up with the "Pomegranate Bee’s Knees" that includes Barr Hill Gin, elderflower liqueur, honey and pomegranate syrup, and lemon juice.

We are pleased to be participating in this year's 🐝 Bee's Knees Week "Barr Crawl", sponsored by Barr Hill Gin. 🐝From... Posted by Brasserie Circa on Thursday, September 21, 2023

4. The Brick Macon

The Brick is debuting a drink called the “Let it Bee” that includes Barr Hill Gin, local honey, lemon juice, and ginger beer.

They say their take on a Moscow mule will be "the talk of the “Hive”."

Bees Knees week starts TODAY! Stop in and try our cocktail and get your passport. “Let it Bee” 🐝🐝 -Barr Hill Gin -Local... Posted by The Brick Macon on Friday, September 22, 2023

5. JAG's Pizzeria & Pub

JAG's is bringing the heat with their drink, the "JAG’S Bee’s Knees Twist." It features Barr Hill Gin, lemon juice, Hot Honey syrup, and a lemon twist.

We are participating in this year’s 🐝 Bee’s Knees Week “Barr Crawl”, sponsored by Barr Hill Gin. From September 22 to... Posted by JAG's Pizzeria & Pub on Friday, September 22, 2023

6. Philosophie Wine Bar

Philosophie says their specialty drink will be the “Pear Rosemary Bee’s Knees”.

They will also have a non-alcoholic option, the “Bee’s Tea”.

Our drink specials will include a “Pear Rosemary Bee’s Knees” and a “Bee’s Tea”(Nonalcoholic option). #beeskneesweek Posted by Philosophie Wine Bar on Saturday, September 16, 2023

7. Quill at the Woodward

Quill is featuring the "Matcha bee", including Barr Hill Gin, lemon, honey, and matcha.

It’s Bees Knees week! Come out and try our “Matcha bee”, we think it’s the bees knees! Don’t mums the word on this one,... Posted by Quill at The Woodward on Friday, September 22, 2023

8. Society Garden

You can come to The Society Garden to taste their creation, which is heavy on the honey.

It features Barr Hill Gin, house-made Honey Thyme Syrup, lemon, and a splash of Crème de Violette.

Bees Knees Week kicks off today! Come down to the Garden for a Bees Knees to drink outside and help save the bees! Gates... Posted by The Society Garden on Friday, September 22, 2023

Other places participating include:

You can also pick up a punch card at any of the participating venues, so you can keep track of all the places you go!