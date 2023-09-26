These cocktails are the 'Bee's Knees' - and help create homes for lots of busy pollinators

MACON, Ga. — These cocktails are stirring up quite a "buzz" - and for a good cause.
Several Macon restaurants are making cocktails for Bee's Knees week that not only taste great, but help build habitats for bees to thrive.
Each cocktail features Barr Hill gin, which is made with juniper and raw honey. On their website, Barr Hill says this gin is the "ode to the hardworking bees of the Northeast. The juniper-forward botanicals are brought to a perfect balance by the floral depth of the raw honey."
Each year the gin company hosts Bee's Knees week, where they put on a "Barr Crawl" across the US.
From September 22 to October 1, restaurants can create specialty cocktails featuring the gin and post them to social media. Patrons can also dine and drink at the places featuring the cocktails and snap a photo for social media themselves.
For every cocktail photo posted with the hashtag #BeesKneesWeek AND tagging @barrhillgin , the company will plant 10 square feet of pollinator habitat.
So, if you want the chance to drink some fine cocktails - and save the bees while doing it - all you have to do is whip out your phone after ordering and snap a picture of the featured Bee's Knees cocktail at whatever participating restaurant you visit. You could have the chance to help the bees stay happy, healthy, and thriving.
The company stressed the importance of bees in our agriculture system and the food and drinks we consume.
"Bees and other pollinators are extremely important to our ecosystem- they are responsible for 1 out of every 3 bites of food we take," said their post about the crawl.
If you want to come taste some delicious drinks, here's a list of Macon restaurants who are participating:
1. Kinjo Kitchen + Cocktails
Kinjo is featuring a sweet and spicy riff on the Bee’s knees. It includes Barr Hill gin, ambal infused honey, and house made mango liqueur with fresh lemon.
2. Miramar Raw Bar & Tapas
Miramar's creation is named the "Watermelon Bee’s Knees" and features Barr Hill Gin, muddled watermelon, lemon juice, honey syrup, and fresh mint.
3. Brasserie Circa
Brasserie Circa is mixing it up with the "Pomegranate Bee’s Knees" that includes Barr Hill Gin, elderflower liqueur, honey and pomegranate syrup, and lemon juice.
4. The Brick Macon
The Brick is debuting a drink called the “Let it Bee” that includes Barr Hill Gin, local honey, lemon juice, and ginger beer.
They say their take on a Moscow mule will be "the talk of the “Hive”."
5. JAG's Pizzeria & Pub
JAG's is bringing the heat with their drink, the "JAG’S Bee’s Knees Twist." It features Barr Hill Gin, lemon juice, Hot Honey syrup, and a lemon twist.
6. Philosophie Wine Bar
Philosophie says their specialty drink will be the “Pear Rosemary Bee’s Knees”.
They will also have a non-alcoholic option, the “Bee’s Tea”.
7. Quill at the Woodward
Quill is featuring the "Matcha bee", including Barr Hill Gin, lemon, honey, and matcha.
8. Society Garden
You can come to The Society Garden to taste their creation, which is heavy on the honey.
It features Barr Hill Gin, house-made Honey Thyme Syrup, lemon, and a splash of Crème de Violette.
Other places participating include:
You can also pick up a punch card at any of the participating venues, so you can keep track of all the places you go!
At the end of the event, there will be a drawing for three gift baskets complete with a slew of Barr Hill gin and swag.