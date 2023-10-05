Summer Sippin': Where to get cocktails to beat the heat in Macon

MACON, Ga. — What time is it?
It's summer time! (Well, almost).
No matter if you are a Wildcat or Macon-ite, its no doubt that warmer temperatures are right around the corner.
Central Georgia is heating up, and several places have released special cocktails to help folks beat the heat this summer.
1. Natalia's spring/summer cocktails
Natalia's is offering several drink specials for the warmer weather, including their 'Italian Paloma' cocktail.
You can enjoy this drink outside on the patio, or cool off inside with some delicious food.
Natalia's is located at 201 N Macon Street in Macon.
2. Peach Beer from Fall Line Brewing Company
While this isn't technically a cocktail, Fall Line Brewing Co. just released their "Peach Me I’m Dreaming" beer for the summer.
It is now available to purchase in 6 packs, in case you want to take some home with you!
It will be on shelves in your local package store in a few weeks.
You can visit Fall Line at 567 Plum Street in Macon.
3. The Brick Macon Summer Cocktail menu
The Brick Macon has debuted their summer cocktail menu, complete with drink buckets you can share with friends!
They included a photo of their "Shot Girl Summer" drink bucket in a post to Facebook, which includes 5 white claws and 5 Jell-O shots.
For a full list of cocktails on the summer menu, you can stay updated by checking out their Facebook Page.
You can visit The Brick at 1305 Hardeman Ave #100 in Macon.
4. Kinjo Kitchen and Cocktails seasonal cocktails
Kinjo is offering seasonal cocktails to cool you off during the summer, and you can enjoy them on their patio or dine inside in the cool AC!
Their drink menu and food menu rotates, and they also have different drink specials depending on the day of the week.
You can check their Facebook page for updates about specials and for announcements of new menu items here. You can also find the link to reserve a table on their page.
Kinjo is located at 497 2nd Street Ste A in Macon.
5. Longleaf Distillery summer cocktails
Longleaf Distillery has created a cocktail with the flavor of one of the most famous summer treats - Italian Ice!
You can enjoy their Italian Ice cocktail on their patio, or check out their larger menu if you want more options.
Longleaf is located at 664 2nd Street in Macon.
More drinks will be added to this list when they are announced.