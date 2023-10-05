Summer Sippin': Where to get cocktails to beat the heat in Macon

Central Georgia is heating up, and several places have released special cocktails to help folks cool off this summer.

MACON, Ga. — What time is it?

It's summer time! (Well, almost).

No matter if you are a Wildcat or Macon-ite, its no doubt that warmer temperatures are right around the corner.

Central Georgia is heating up, and several places have released special cocktails to help folks beat the heat this summer.

1. Natalia's spring/summer cocktails

Natalia's is offering several drink specials for the warmer weather, including their 'Italian Paloma' cocktail.

You can enjoy this drink outside on the patio, or cool off inside with some delicious food.

Natalia's is located at 201 N Macon Street in Macon.

If you have not enjoyed our patio or our Italian Paloma yet this spring, you are missing out! Grapefruit tequila,... Posted by Natalia's on Thursday, March 30, 2023

2. Peach Beer from Fall Line Brewing Company

While this isn't technically a cocktail, Fall Line Brewing Co. just released their "Peach Me I’m Dreaming" beer for the summer.

It is now available to purchase in 6 packs, in case you want to take some home with you!

It will be on shelves in your local package store in a few weeks.

You can visit Fall Line at 567 Plum Street in Macon.

You’re not dreaming, Peach Me I’m Dreaming is now available in 6-packs!! 🍑 ☁️Available in the taproom now and in your local package store in a few weeks! Posted by Fall Line Brewing Co. on Thursday, May 4, 2023

3. The Brick Macon Summer Cocktail menu

The Brick Macon has debuted their summer cocktail menu, complete with drink buckets you can share with friends!

They included a photo of their "Shot Girl Summer" drink bucket in a post to Facebook, which includes 5 white claws and 5 Jell-O shots.

For a full list of cocktails on the summer menu, you can stay updated by checking out their Facebook Page.

You can visit The Brick at 1305 Hardeman Ave #100 in Macon.

Stop in today and try put our new summer cocktail menu☀️🏝️⛱️ Featured is “Shot Girl Summer” this booze bucket includes 5... Posted by The Brick Macon on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

4. Kinjo Kitchen and Cocktails seasonal cocktails

Kinjo is offering seasonal cocktails to cool you off during the summer, and you can enjoy them on their patio or dine inside in the cool AC!

Their drink menu and food menu rotates, and they also have different drink specials depending on the day of the week.

You can check their Facebook page for updates about specials and for announcements of new menu items here. You can also find the link to reserve a table on their page.

Kinjo is located at 497 2nd Street Ste A in Macon.

Summer time is here! Come in and get the perfect seasonal cocktail to sip on our patio, or get out of the heat and enjoy... Posted by Kinjo Kitchen + Cocktails on Monday, May 8, 2023

5. Longleaf Distillery summer cocktails

Longleaf Distillery has created a cocktail with the flavor of one of the most famous summer treats - Italian Ice!

You can enjoy their Italian Ice cocktail on their patio, or check out their larger menu if you want more options.

Longleaf is located at 664 2nd Street in Macon.

Perfect day for an Italian Ice cocktail on the patio! Come join us this weekend. #maconga #georgiacraftspirits #craftdistillery #georgiadistillery #maconmade #downtownmacon #madeingeorgia Posted by Longleaf Distillery on Saturday, April 15, 2023