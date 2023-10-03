A 'well done' meal: Who has the best steak in central Georgia?

'Meat' some of the best places to grab some steak around the peach state.

MACON, Ga. — What's the best place to get a steak in central Georgia?

We asked our audience a few weeks ago, and everyone had a lot to say. Here's a list of some of people's favorite places to grab a quality cut of meat.

*list is in no particular order*

1. Downtown Grill in Macon

Lots of maconites said that Downtown Grill was the best place to grab a steak. Whether you like it rare or well done, they said it is always cooked to perfection. According to the restaurant's Facebook Page, they specialize in "prime cut Black Angus steaks, fresh pasta dishes, and mouthwatering desserts."

Downtown Grill is located at 562 Mulberry Street Ln in Macon. They are open Monday - Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

2. Tumpie House in Dublin

Several people said the Tumpie House was top notch, especially the ribeye. According to their Facebook page, they "take pride in providing fresh cut steaks, and the finest burgers, seafood, and more, using quality ingredients." They specialize in steak and seafood, and have specials often!

The Tumpie House is located at 1049 Snellbridge Rd in East Dublin. they are open Thursday - Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

3. PROPS in Warner Robins

Several folks said that if you are in Warner Robins, PROPS Steak and Seafood is where you need to be. They have drink and meal specials, and post about all their creations to their Facebook Page often. Their chef is renowned by many, including chef Myron Mixon, who is a five time barbecue World Champion and appeared as a judge on reality television show BBQ Pitmasters. In a post to Facebook, he visited PROPS and said their chef, Kory Mack, was "his favorite local Chef."

You can find PROPS at 1289 S Houston Lake Road in Warner Robins. Their hours can be found here.

4. Fresco Italiano's in Warner Robins

Another spot to hit in Warner Robins is Fresco Italiano's, according to our viewers. Several folks said they go there often, and their steak is always superb. Their Surf and Turf is an excellent hit among their visitors. On Facebook, they say that they are perfect for family dinners and date nights, and you can "enjoy great food and drinks with a romantic atmosphere."

Fresco Italiano's is located at 1208 Russell Pkwy in Warner Robins. Their hours are listed here.

5. Texas Border Grill in Macon

Several folks said that if you're in Macon, it's worth stopping by the Texas Border Grill. On Facebook, they say their most popular cut is their 12 ounce Ribeye, and their meats are hand cut daily.

Texas Border Grill is located at 5797 Houston Road in Macon. They are open Monday - Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

6. Longhorn Steakhouse

Several people listed the classic chain Longhorn Steakhouse, and said they couldn't eat steak from anywhere else. The praise seems fitting, given Longhorns slogan on their website: "Steak, as it's meant to be."

You can find Longhorn Steakhouses near you at their online store locator linked here.