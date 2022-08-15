The fast-food restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches will start serving Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites at some restaurants.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chick-fil-A is introducing a new breakfast item at its Columbus stores next week.

The fast-food restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches will start serving Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites on Aug. 22.

The restaurant said in a release the egg bites are baked in-house every morning and will consist of whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack. Each order will include four egg bites.

The egg bites are the first new breakfast entrée Chick-fil-A has created since the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl joined menus nationwide in 2017.

The new breakfast item will be available at participating stores in Columbus, Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, Miami and New Orleans.

Feedback from guests will determine if the bites will go on menus nationwide.