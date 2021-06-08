Chick-fil-A testing out new berry drink in Georgia

Here's where you can find it

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A refreshing new drink is coming to Chick-fil-A restaurants in Augusta, Georgia for a limited time.

Visitors will be able to try the Cloudberry Sunjoy drink while supplies last from Oct. 18 through the 30th.

The berry drink is blended with cloudberry and cherry blossom flavors, according to Chick-fil-A.

“Many of our guests may not be familiar with the cloudberry fruit,” Tiffany Samuels from the Chick-fil-A Menu Development Team said in a release. “We love its delicate flavor. These unique berries are sweet and tart, similar to raspberries.”

Chick-fil-A Sunjoy is the chicken chain's take on an Arnold Palmer, lemonade with freshly-brewed sweet tea.

The new beverage will be available in a small beverage size, by the gallon, and in a 16-oz bottle at select restaurants. The drink can also be customized to a diet or a frosted option.

“We are constantly looking for creative ways to add new flavors to our menu to provide variety to our guests,” Samuels said.