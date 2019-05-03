ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A is known for its great chicken and sweet biscuits, so its no surprise that the company is becoming more popular by the day.

According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Chick-fil-A has passed Burger King and Wendy's on Technomic's 2019 Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report.

The chicken sandwich chain jumped two spots on the well-known list, but still lags behind Starbucks, Subway and Taco Bell, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Chick-fil-A racked up $10.18 billion dollars in 2018 which is nearly 2 billion more than its sales in 2017. Keep in mind --the chain is closed on Sunday's.

Atlanta Business Chronicle lists McDonald's as the number one restaurant.

**Visit our media partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle for more information.

