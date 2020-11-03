ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A announced today that it will begin selling its sauces in bottles ... but, only in Florida.

Wait, what? C'mon, Chick-fil-A.

Starting this April and May, customers will be able to purchase 16-fluid ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A’s signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian Sauces in all Florida Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores "so they can dip, drizzle and marinate to their delight, right at home," they said in a news release.

Unfortunately, it's just a pilot program for now - the company's first endeavor into retail sales, they said.

For now, we may just have to take a road trip ... and smuggle some in across the border.

Retail sales of the 16-ounce sauces start at $3.49, and with 100 percent of profits being donated to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative, which will award $17 million in scholarships to 6,700 restaurant team members this year, the restaurant said on Wednesday.

It is the company’s first endeavor into retail sales, they said.

“Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce are our two most popular sauces, so we are extremely excited to offer them at select retail stores outside of the restaurant,” said Michael Patrick, principal program lead, Beyond the Restaurant.

Let us all in Georgia hope that the pilot is a huge success in Florida so that it comes to us next. Who knows if, or when, that will happen.

Chick-fil-A

MORE CHICK-FIL-A HEADLINES:

Mother embarrassed by Chick-fil-A manager's actions while breastfeeding

Chick-fil-A employee retrieves woman's phone from storm drain

Does Chick-fil-A have the slowest drive-thru? One study says so

Making Chick-fil-A sauce at home is ridiculously easy