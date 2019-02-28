WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Chick-Fil-A is known for its special sauce, but a newcomer might give the legendary topping a run for its money.

Delish and the Today Show both report a cheese-flavored dip is being tested at 436 locations nationwide.

"The sauce is made with a mix of Swiss and Parmesan cheeses and was first offered on the menu at participating locations in 2012," a rep for the brand told Delish.

The Today Show said the sauce is an optional condiment their restaurants can offer where there is a demand for it.

The dip will reportedly run you $1.19 for a 3-ounce serving and is mostly only available in the Midwest and Northeast markets, Delish reports.

Delish reported this is not the only Chick-Fil-A item limited somewhat regionally.

California restaurants have guacamole, while Texas and New Mexico locations reportedly have jalapeno peppers.

Chick-Fil-A did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.