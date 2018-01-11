The City of High Point, North Carolina is taking a pretty big stance on a popular Halloween candy.

"No one likes them, don't give them out," the city joked on their Facebook page.

The candy they are referring to is the notorious Mary Jane Peanut Butter Kisses.

"Alright everybody, we're giving you a one-week notice as you prepare for trick-or-treaters to remind y'all that by order of the City of High Point Emperor of Acceptable Candy (it's a real thing), these are banned," the city wrote.

For the record, Kit Kats are totally acceptable.

