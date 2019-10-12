MACON, Ga. — The holiday season is in full swing and that means more seasonal items are on the menu.

Companies like Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks have released drinks that include annual holiday flavor favorites like pumpkin spice, ginger spice, and peppermint.

But now, holiday drinks are going beyond eggnog, coffee and hot chocolate.

Coca-Cola has stepped into the seasonal holiday drink game. The company introduced new holiday versions of its well-known classics this fall.

According to the company’s website, Coca-Cola Cinnamon is the first holiday flavor to be introduced to the United States. The site says the drink blends the taste of classic Coca-Cola with the cinnamon spice.

The company released a zero-sugar version of the holiday drink in the United Kingdom last year.

RELATED: Coca-Cola announces holiday versions of favorite drinks

Thais Ackerman

They’ve also put a tart twist on the classic lemon-lime drink, Sprite, by adding the crisp flavor of cranberry. The holiday version of the soda is called Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry.

Thais Ackerman

13WMAZ tried Coca-Cola’s new holiday flavors. Watch the video below to see our reactions.

Here is a list of other seasonal holiday items you can try ahead of Christmas :

Starbucks : Peppermint Mocha, Eggnog Latte, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

: Peppermint Mocha, Eggnog Latte, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha Dunkin' Donuts : Peppermint Mocha, Gingerbread S’mores, Holiday Brownie Crumble Donut, Holiday Eggnog Signature Latte, Merry Mocha Mint Signature Latte

: Peppermint Mocha, Gingerbread S’mores, Holiday Brownie Crumble Donut, Holiday Eggnog Signature Latte, Merry Mocha Mint Signature Latte Tropical smoothie : Cranberry truffle smoothie, very berry cranberry smoothie, smoky grilled cheese

: Cranberry truffle smoothie, very berry cranberry smoothie, smoky grilled cheese Coca-Cola : Coca-Cola Cinnamon, Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry

: Coca-Cola Cinnamon, Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry Krispy Kreme : Reindeer Doughnut, Santa Belly Doughnut, Present Doughnut

: Reindeer Doughnut, Santa Belly Doughnut, Present Doughnut Blue Bell : Christmas Cookie, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan, Salted Caramel Cookie, and Peppermint

: Christmas Cookie, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan, Salted Caramel Cookie, and Peppermint Milano cookies : Limited Edition Candy Cane Cookies

: Limited Edition Candy Cane Cookies McDonald's : Snickerdoodle Mcflurry

: Snickerdoodle Mcflurry Baskin-Robins : Jolly Mint

: Jolly Mint Oreo’s : Peppermint Bark

: Peppermint Bark Cold Stone Creamery : Fudge Mint Cookie Ice Cream, Dough! Ho! Ho! Creation, Chilly Chocolate Mint Creation

: Fudge Mint Cookie Ice Cream, Dough! Ho! Ho! Creation, Chilly Chocolate Mint Creation Chick-fil-A: Peppermint Chocolate Chunk Cookie Sandwiches

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

A burger without meat? Impossible! We tried it and here's what we thought

KFC testing latest vegan innovation in Atlanta exclusive: Chicken-less fried chicken

Moe's Southwest Grill opens this week in Bonaire. Here's how you can get free food

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.