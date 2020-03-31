MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — While businesses across America are taking a hit during the COVID-19 epidemic, several entrepreneurs in Central Georgia are still open for business.

This is especially true for Comfort Farms in Milledgeville.

Although the farm isn't able to sell as much produce to their usual restaurants, they've decided to bring the farmer's market to the worldwide web.

"As crazy as this thing is, it's still a lot of fun to serve our community. That's what we do best," says Comfort Farms owner Jon Jackson.

Customers can order anything from eggs, goat cheese, and steak to fresh herbs, fruit, and vegetables.

After paying online and choosing a pick-up date, pull up to Comfort Farms where they'll load up your car and send you on your way.

Despite the COVID-19 epidemic, things at Comfort Farms are still running smoothly.

"Our chickens are laying so many eggs," says Jackson. "Those girls are working, working, working and the community is buying up everything they can produce."

They also do larger deliveries for communities all over Georgia.

Comfort Farms is an agriculture center that trains veterans for careers in food production and farming.

For more information, visit Comfort Farms' Facebook page.

