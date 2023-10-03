Dairy Queen serving up 85-cent Blizzards in April

The announcement comes as the chain launches its summer menu, which includes the fan favorite s'mores flavor.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ice cream lovers rejoice! Dairy Queen is offering 85-cent small Blizzards for two weeks this month.

According to fast food chain, the promo runs April 10-23 on the DQ mobile app and does not apply to Royal Blizzards – those are the ones with a core of fudge or strawberry in the middle.

Now, if you’re wondering why they’re $0.85, it’s because the chain introduced the Blizzard back in 1985.

The announcement comes just as the chain rolls out its summer treat menu with a combination of five returning and new flavors: s’mores (returning), choco-dipped strawberry (returning), cotton candy (returning), Oreo brookie (new) and peanut butter puppy chow (new).