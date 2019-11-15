MACON, Ga. — A new taco shop sits cradled between Comics Plus and Travis Jean Emporium in downtown Macon.

Ricky’s Taco Shop used to be located on Mercer University Drive, but it has moved to the heart of downtown Macon at 518 Cherry Street, where Doughboy Pizza used to be.

The restaurant had its grand opening on Tuesday.

On its second day open, the line was almost out the door just 45 minutes after it opened at 11 a.m.

A post on the taco shop's Facebook page says they had to close early after selling out of food on Thursday night.

"We'll use these last two months of the year to figure out several things, to see what's wrong, where we can improve, what can we do to make everything just right," a post on the taco shop's Facebook page stated.

Ricky's Taco Shop Ricky's Taco Shop, Macon, Georgia. 2.9K likes. Here at Ricky's Taco Shop we're bringing that real street authentic flavor! That flavor you've all been missing, come give your mouth a new flavor to crave

Latin music classics play on speakers throughout the taco shop. Customers who have posted reviews on the restaurant's page say Ricky's has authentic cuisine.

"Biggest burritos ever and every flavor jarrito you can think of. Tacos and street corn was delicious. Bigger and better now downtown," Chris Patat said.

"Best Mexican food in the city, if not the state. Ricky and his team make you feel at home, and the fresh ingredients and authentic recipes would put any abuela to shame," Jamie Helms wrote.

Ricky's Taco Shop

MORE RELATED STORIES

Macon woman says Middle Georgia Community Food Bank helped after her heart attack

‘It could happen to me, it could happen to you’: Church food pantry works to combat child hunger in Warner Robins

Popeyes' hit chicken sandwich is back!

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page