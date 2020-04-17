MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia school systems are working hard to provide free lunches for as many students as possible in the midst of COVID-19.

However, the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Macon want to make sure that children that can't make it to school feeding sites are being taken care of.

That's why they're asking the community to donate food this Friday.

From 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., the chamber will be accepting food that will be delivered to families through the Mentor's Project.

"Right now, we're having shortages and we think it's a great thing to come together, and Macon does that very well," says chamber president and CEO Yvonne Williams.

Williams said they'll be looking for donations like pasta, soups, peanut butter, non-perishables, one-dish meals, snack foods, and shelf stable milk.

The chamber is also accepting grocery store gift cards.

Volunteers will be practicing social distancing and sanitize donated items before delivery.

You can drop donations off at the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce at 305 Coliseum Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

