'From our pantry to yours': Fort Valley couple starts online grocery store

T&K Food for Thought Pantry first opened in July 2020.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — During the COVID-19 pandemic, one Fort Valley couple says they wanted to find a way to get groceries to people who are homebound.

They say the idea started with family in mind.

"His mom is homebound, so let's start something where people can have this small grocery store online and come in and kind of get grocery items, little toiletry items," Tosha Wilson-Davis said.

In July 2020, Kenneth Davis and Tosha Wilson-Davis launched T&K Food For Thought Pantry, an online grocery store where you choose your items and have them delivered straight to your door.

"We have canned beans, corn, rice, just the staple items that people use," she said.

Wilson-Davis says they ship everything from eggs to chips, and healthy items for those with special diets.

"We have a gluten free aisle so to speak, so people can click on that link and there's gluten-free pasta and cookies and things like that, that they probably wouldn't get here in the local middle Georgia area," Wilson-Davis said.

She says through a partnership with UPS, they have one day shipping, and orders ship out every Tuesday and Thursday.

"We ship to Illinois, Ohio, California, and even Puerto Rico believe it or not," she said.

She says they've been serving the Central Georgia community for more than a decade, and this is an extension of that work.

"We are homely, we are the small town grocery store, it's from our pantry to yours. So that's how we look at it," Wilson-Davis said.

Starting in March, T and K will also be accepting full SNAP EBT customers as well.