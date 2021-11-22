From Our Table to Yours: Suzanne's Stuffing

You can test some of our favorite family recipes at home!

MACON, Ga. — Just in time for the holidays, we at 13WMAZ wanted to share some of our favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you!

For this episode, weekend morning anchor Suzanne Lawler brought her family's recipe for the Thanksgiving staple: stuffing.

Suzanne grew up in a household where her mom and dad actually stuffed the turkey with stuffing.

One day, she asked her mom how to make the stuffing, and her mom told her that she learned the dish from the back of a breadcrumb mix bag.

A small but important ingredient that Suzanne and her mom add to their stuffing... is button mushrooms.

The dish is easy to make! You just take all of the ingredients for the stuffing with some ground sausage, and put it all in a crockpot.

If you try her stuffing recipe, email us at news@13WMAZ.com to let us know what you think!

Suzanne's Stuffing Recipe

Ingredients:

1 pack of breadcrumb mix

1 lb of ground sausage

1 stick of unsalted butter

1 Vidalia onion, diced

1 cup of celery, diced

1 cup of button mushrooms

3 tablespoons of rosemary

2 tablespoons of thyme

A pinch of salt and pepper

Directions:

1. Line the crockpot with the breadcrumb mix.

2. Add the butter, onion, celery, mushrooms, rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper into the crockpot and stir to combine.

3. Break up the ground sausage, and add it to the crockpot.

4. Put the lid on the crockpot, turn the dial on low, and leave the dish in there for up to 5 hours.

5. After the dish is done cooking, stir the ingredients one more time.

6. Serve hot!

Variations

Swap the ground sausage for ground turkey

Use different seasonings, like parsley or onion salt, to add color or heighten different flavors