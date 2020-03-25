PERRY, Ga. — As people continue to stay at home to help stop the spread of COVID-19, restaurants across America have seen a decrease in business.

To help, restaurants joined together to make Tuesday 'The Great American Takeout Day.'

While most restaurants have closed their dining areas, many of them are encouraging people to order delivery or curbside pickup.

Eateries throughout Central Georgia are participating in the takeout movement and have seen an outpouring of support from the community.

"I am very, very, very appreciative of folks still wanting to come out and support us," said Jodi Daley, owner of Bodega Brew in Perry. "It's very humbling and warms my heart."

Even though Great American Takeout Day will come to an end, many participating restaurants will continue to provide delivery and pickup services for customers.

