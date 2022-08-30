GreenWise Organic Animal Crackers sold at Publix recalled

The recall comes after an undeclared tree nut allergen was detected in the crackers.

Toufayan Bakery is voluntarily recalling the food product because of an undeclared tree nut allergen detected in the cookies, Publix says.

The items being recalled have a UPC of 0-41415-12009-9 located on the back of the product and have an expiration date of Feb. 5, 2023.

The cookies are packaged in pouches and may contain coconut.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," Publix said on its website.

GreenWise Organic Animal Crackers were reportedly distributed to Publix supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

Those who have purchased the cookies are asked to return the item to a local Publix store and will receive a full refund.

An investigation by the supermarket indicates a temporary breakdown in the packaging and production processes may have caused the problem.