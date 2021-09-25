Heinz changes up the sauce game with new Packet Roller

The product is selling for $5.70 and has features such as a packet corner cutter, key chain accessory and pocket-sized design.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Heinz has come out with a new product that will shake up the world of condiment fans everywhere.

The Heinz Packet Roller allows the day of fumbling with ketchup packets, pants ruined by mustard disasters and minutes taken off your life trying to get the bottom of that mayo packet to all disappear, according to the product's website.

All you have to do is "snip and roll" to be able to squeeze every single last drop of sauce from the packet, Heinz explains.

According to the website, the product is selling for $5.70 and has features such as a packet corner cutter, key chain accessory and pocket-sized design.

CNN says that this announcement could be part of the fast-tracked, "future-focused culinary and packaging innovations" that President of Kraft Heinz's US Grocery Business Unit Steve Cornell hinted at earlier this year in the middle of a ketchup packet shortage.

Increased delivery and carryout service during the pandemic led to a shortage of Heinz ketchup packets in restaurants.

People can buy the packet roller on the Heinz Packet Roller website.