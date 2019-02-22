Those on the Ketogenic diet can add Chick-fil-A on its list of dining options.

The Atlanta-based fast food chain says it will offer foods with 10 or fewer net grams of carbohydrates and options filled with protein power to the menu.

According to the Mayo Clinic, The Keto diet typically means eating fewer than 50 grams of carbs a day.

When you are hungry during the day, the restaurant says choose from its grilled chicken sandwich, its grilled chicken club sandwich, grilled nuggets, or a cobb salad with grilled chicken.

They also have some breakfast items to choose from, including its THRIVE Farmers Coffee.

Learn more about the options here.

