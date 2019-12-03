MACON, Ga. — Most kids spend their mornings eating breakfast before walking out the door to the bus stop, but there are some kids who are in the hospital dealing with serious issues.

That's why the International House of Pancakes is handing out free flapjacks, but your short stack will also make sure kids right here in Central Georgia are taken care of when they get sick.

"Well, my daughter, she was not feeling, and this was our first option to come here," Ashley Davis said.

They say there is nothing like a mother's love.

"I mean everybody, they ran all the necessary tests that need to be done, I mean they knew exactly what they were doing, very knowledgeable of their jobs," Davis said.

Davis says bringing her daughter Aniya to the Beverly Knight Olson Children's emergency room was not an easy choice, but says the staff gave her peace of mind.

"Instead of having to wait three or four days, or a week on results, you know exactly what's going on with your child during that time," Davis said.

A spokeswoman with Navicent Health says the children's hospital sees close to 70 kids daily in the Emergency Room.

That's one of the reasons the Children's Miracle Network and IHOP are teaming up for free flapjacks for a cause.

"7 a.m. to 7 p.m., so 12 hours of free pancakes. You can come out and enjoy it for breakfast, lunch or for dinner," said Renee Bryan with the Children's Miracle Network.

Last year, Navicent says more than $4,000 was raised for the hospital going towards making sure it's comfortable for all kids.

"We also have a lot of equipment that is specialized to children -- beds in particular. Kids come in all shapes and sizes and so, you want to make sure you're taking care of a two-month-old, all the way to an 18-year-old," Bryan said.

Bryan says hospitals can be intimidating for kids, but you filling up your stomach can help make it not so scary.

"We have a lot of things that we use to distract the children or encourage play, so we use a lot of technology to help with that," Bryan said

The Children's Hospital says 100 percent of the money raised will stay in our backyard helping kids throughout Central Georgia.

IHOP added each guest is limited to one short stack of pancakes per person.