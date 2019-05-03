IKEA is known for selling ready-to-assemble furniture, but now it's dabbling in the food industry.

The European retail giant is selling a milk chocolate bunny ahead of Easter. And yes, some assembly is required.

The bunny, which is one of IKEA's Vårkänsla products, is put together in three parts.

"Go ahead, play with your food!" IKEA says of the rabbit.

The sustainably-sourced do-it-yourself chocolate bunny made headlines after it began selling for $4.29 at 21 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland, according to The Daily Mirror.

While the bunny is not available on IKEA's website, spokesperson for the company has confirmed it is available in U.S. stores.

"It is a limited edition product and available while supplies last," a spokesperson told 10News.

