Kentucky Faux Chicken? KFC to roll out Beyond Meat option at restaurants nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Beyond Meat announced the arrival of Beyond Fried Chicken at restaurants nationwide, beginning on Monday, January 10.

The meatless option was first unveiled in select stores in Atlanta in August 2019, which sold out in "less than five hours." After the success in Georgia, the companies later rolled out Beyond Fried Chicken in Nashville, Charlotte, and Southern California.

“The mission from day one was simple – make the world-famous Kentucky Fried Chicken from plants,” said Kevin Hochman, president, KFC U.S. “And now over two years later we can say, ‘mission accomplished.’”

Beyond Fried Chicken in available only for a limited time and while supplies last. Fans can order the plant-based option in a combo meal with Secret Recipe Fries and a medium drink, or in a six or 12 piece order. Officials say prices start at $6.99.

“We couldn’t be prouder to partner with KFC to offer a best-in-class product that not only delivers the delicious experience consumers expect from this iconic chain, but also provides the added benefits of plant-based meat,” said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO, Beyond Meat. “We are truly thrilled to make it available to consumers nationwide.”