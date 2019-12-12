Krispy Kreme is selling its Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 Thursday as part of their ‘Day of the Dozens' offer.

There is a small catch. Customers must first buy a dozen doughnuts at the store’s retail price.

Customers can purchase any type or flavor of doughnut they’d like to qualify for the dollar dozen.

The offer is limited to two per customer at participating stores across the U.S.

Disclaimer: Offer valid 12/12/2019 only at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops and is subject to product availability (which may vary by market).

Limit two redemptions at special price

