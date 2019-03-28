MACON, Ga. — On Monday, Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning approved Kudzu Seafood Company's plans for outdoor seating and a rooftop bar at their new location on Poplar Street.

Plans say the outdoor seating will be completely covered and dog-friendly.

The rooftop bar will open if weather permits, and some of the area will also be covered. Plans also say they're also looking into live music.

Owner Lee Clack says their new location is bigger than their current one on 3rd Street. Their current location only seats about 43 people, and he says they're looking to move that number to around 100.



"We just can't serve all the people that come in," Clack said. "We need more space, we'll be able to expand our kitchen, and therefore we can expand our menu as well."

They'll also have a full bar too.

Clack says they've been working on the new location for a year and a half now and plan to open in the late spring.

"And what we're honestly doing is creating something new and different for downtown, we'll be the first rooftop bar in downtown Macon... so it's a big deal," Clack said. "We're doing it for the city as well as for us."

The restaurant will soon be hiring too.

"I'm expecting to increase my staff by about 250 percent," Clack said.