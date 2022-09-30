Listeria outbreak in two kinds of cheeses infected Georgia resident | Here's what's being recalled

ATLANTA — Georgia has been linked to a listeria outbreak in two types of cheeses that has sent five people to the hospital.
According to a release on Friday from the CDC, one person out of six in the outbreak so far was infected in Georgia.
The outbreak stems from brie and camembert cheeses made by Michigan-based Old Europe Cheese Inc.
The recall affects more than 20 cheese brands distributed by Old Europe, mostly to grocery chains that operate outside Georgia but also to national chains with stores here such as Whole Foods and Lidl.
According to the FDA, the products have "best by" dates from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14 and were distributed from Aug. 1 to Sept 28. The full recall list is here.
According to the CDC, the brie and camembert cheese made by Old Europe has been distributed under brand names including:
- Black Bear
- Block & Barrel
- Charmant
- Cobblestone
- Culinary Tour
- Fredericks
- Fresh Thyme
- Glenview Farms
- Good & Gather
- Heinen’s
- Joan of Arc
- La Bonne Vie
- Lidl
- Life in Provence
- Market 32
- Matrie’d
- Metropolitan
- Prestige
- Primo Taglio
- Red Apple Cheese
- Reny Picot
- St. Randeaux
- St. Rocco
- Taste of Inspiration
- Trader Joe
"DA and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development inspected the Old Europe Cheese facility and identified the outbreak strain of Listeria in a sample collected from the floor in a cooling room," the CDC said in a release.
The CDC says pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue and muscle aches if they are infected with listeria, but that it can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth or serious illness and even death in a newborn.
Others may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches.