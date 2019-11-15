MACON, Ga. — The Macon Beer Company officially has a second location up and running on Second Street in downtown Macon.

The beer company still has a brewery and taproom at its first location at 345 Oglethorpe St.

But unlike the original location, the Second Street site has a full kitchen.

"We couldn’t properly facilitate the demand of our beer that we’re seeing across the state," owner and CEO Yash Patel said. "We needed a secondary location."

Patel says the Smokey Night Pizza is a must-try item. It is topped with pimento goat cheese, smoked brisket, onions, peppers, and queso fresco.

RELATED: Downtown Macon now home to new taco shop

“We have high-end bar food – pizzas, wings, burgers, sandwiches, and an array of desserts,” Patel said.

The new brewery is next door to the Bearfoot Tavern. It has three areas where customers can hang out: a main dining area, a beer deck outside and a basement dining area. Both dining areas have bars.

“We produce over [on Second Street] just for the restaurant, and then at Oglethorpe Street we produce for distribution,” Patel said.

Patel says it took over a year to renovate the new spot.

“We knew Second Street was kind of the corridor that was going to connect Poplar and Cherry,” Patel said. “Because Poplar is also booming right now, a lot of things are moving over there. Cherry is already full so, we wanted to be that bridge between both of those streets.”

Patel says the Second Street location will have live music at least once a month, cornhole tournaments, trivia, happy hour specials and more.

Macon Beer Company new Second Street location

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

Downtown Macon music sculpture park opens

Downtown Macon developers ask county for investment in hotel project

Bibb County commissioners to discuss renovations to Rosa Parks Square

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page