MACON, Ga. — Almost 20 food joints will compete to be crowned the Burger Week champion during a week-long competition. Visit Macon calls it the “beefiest week Macon has ever seen.”

Macon Burger Week, presented by the Georgia Beef Board and Visit Macon, is a week in which local restaurants showcase their talents by presenting creative, innovative burger combinations to the public for only $5 in mid-Sept. The first Macon Burger week was last year.

It is not a new event for the Georgia Beef Board, though. The organization participates in burger weeks in Atlanta and Savannah too.

“We decided to bring the fun to Macon,” said Georgia Beef Board Director of Public Relations and Industry Information Kaytlyn Malia.

From Sept. 16-22, customers can pick up a “passport” and travel to the 19 different participating locations to collect as many stamps as they can.

Every time you buy a burger week burger, you earn a stamp. Turn in the passport at the end of the week for a chance to win a prize.

Customers also get to vote for the burger of the week. The location with the most votes for the best burger is crowned the contest winner.

Malia says other than bragging rights, the winning restaurant is rewarded with a banner to showcase in their building.

In order to participate in the city’s burger week, Macon restaurants must follow two rules: The first is the location must offer a burger with a beef patty. The patty can incorporate other ingredients, but beef is the star of the show. Participating locations that serve desserts are the only establishments that are not required to follow this rule. The second rule is locations can only charge $5 for the burger.

“We get to – one – involve a lot of local businesses and promote and partner with them, but also we get to promote the delicious beef product that is made possible by Georgia’s farmers and ranchers,” Malia said. “That’s what’s important for us.”

A Mac Fatty Pizza Burger from Fatty’s Pizza, a cupcake burger from Felicia’s Cake Factory, and a cucumber burger from Growler USA are just some of the eccentric burgers featured on the 2018 list.

The 2019 list is just as enticing considering only seven have been officially announced so far, with a quesadilla burger from Spud Dogs and a kimchi burger from the Rookery.

The Georgia Beef Board estimates 5,000 people ordered a burger during the 2018 week, and Malia says the agency is expecting more participants this year.

Last year, Ocmulgee Brewpub took the crown for its Juliette Burger. It included a house ground beef patty topped with a slice of pepper jack cheese, a fried green tomato, lettuce, bacon, and a balsamic sweet onion remoulade from Travis Jean Emporium.

The Juliette Burger championed at almost 700 votes, Malia says.

Four more restaurants are taking part in this year's contest than last year, but several restaurants that participated in the burger battle in 2018 are not indulging in the competition next week.

El Camino, Growler USA, H&H Soul Food, and Steve’s Steak and Seafood are staying out.

Here is a list of burgers announced so far:

Parish on Cherry St. – Gringo Burger: Seasoned beef patty, lettuce, tomato, nacho cheese, sour cream jalepeno sauce and a spicy cream taco sauce topped with nacho chips on a bun

Rookery – Kimchi Carter: Certified Black Angus beef, braised pork belly, thai peanut sauce, house-made kimchi jelly with option to add lettuce, tomato pickle and onion on a brioche bun

Satterfield's – Smokehouse Brisket Burger: Blended patty of Angus chuck, brisket and short rib topped with brisket, homemade pimento cheese, slaw and sweet BBQ sauce

Spud Dogs – Spud Burgerdilla: Sliders loaded and stuffed into a butter grilled flour tortilla, quesadilla style, garnished with all the fixins’

The Brick – Choriz-oh! Burger: Beef and chorizo patty with lettuce, tomato and bacon served on a craft bun topped with melted white American cheese.

Tommy's – Tommy's Loose Meat Burger: Loose ground beef covered in spices and a pimento cheese sauce, topped with pickles and served on a fresh made donut bun.

Tzango Cocina – Liberty Torta: European style roll, burger patty, white American/Swiss cheese blend, chipotle BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles and jalapenos.

Here is a list of all 19 participating restaurants:

Amici Macon

Bearfoot Tavern

Cashman's Pub

Decadent Dessert Bar

Famous Mike's of Macon

Fatty's Pizza

Felicia's Cake Factory

Fincher's BBQ, Grey Highway and Houston Road locations

FOJ an Eatery

Greek Corner Pizza

Grey Goose Player's Club

Ocmulgee Brewpub

Parish on Cherry

Rookery

Satterfield's

Spud Dogs

The Brick

Tommy's

Tzango Cocina

More information is available on the Macon Burger Week Facebook event page or the burger week website.

