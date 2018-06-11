'Corner cafes' are the spots only the locals know that offer everything from coffee to catfish, but always a sense of community.

Our third spot is great for lunch and is down in Twiggs County -- Kountry Kitchen & Seafood.

The Kountry Kitchen in Twiggs County is the kind of lunch place where everybody knows your name.

“I see people I know all the time from up here. I meet people up here all the time that I already knew”, said longtime patron Cody Young.

Maurice James, the owner of the Kountry Kitchen, is from the area.

“A lot of the local people I do know and they’re cheering me on with the food and everything. They’re proud of me and I’m proud to be in the community," said James.

He says the Kountry Kitchen is an extension of his own, “I’ve been cooking just for a long time, grandma’s recipes, aunts, uncles. Learned from them and when I got the opportunity to move here, we just did our thing”.

Those home recipes have turned into a full menu.

“We’re very versatile, we cook everything, from ribs, neck-bones, turkey ribs, crab legs, you name it – we cook it,” said James.

When people come inside, they say they’re reminded of their own kitchens back at home.

“That’s how my mom and her sisters cooked on a daily basis. Almost, not everything that they have, but peas, potato salad, collard greens, cabbage, turnips, you know, field peas, butter beans and okra. You know, all of the stuff that we were used to used to growing up, they brought it back to town," said regular customer, Lisa Wiley.

Some of these dishes just may taste a little better than what mama used to cook at home.

“They have good food, real good food. The fried chicken and the pork chops are so good and I know I’m not supposed to be eating them but they’re good," said customer Jin Dyches.

“I love their baked chicken, the fried chicken, the fish is great. The vegetables are always fresh and good," said Wiley.

“They have good food up here. Good chicken, good pork chops, ribs, the fish on Fridays," said Young.

"I really wished they would stay open longer to be honest with you so I could get my dinner here also," said Wiley.

The Kountry Kitchen is located at 201 Magnolia Street in Jeffersonville.

They are open Monday thru Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m and on Fridays from 11 a.m to 3 p.m and from 6-9 p.m.

