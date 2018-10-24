'Corner cafes' are the spots only the locals know that offer everything from coffee to catfish, but always a sense of community.

Our second spot is a bakery down in Pulaski County -- Rustic Bistro and Bakery.

Shelly Berryhill, a customer of the restaurant says, “Hawkinsville has needed a place like this for a long time. It’s a great place to eat and a great place to meet people.”

The restaurant has been open for nearly a year and a half. It ended up in Pulaski County by chance after owners Paul and Susan Puccinelli moved to Central Georgia from San Francisco, California.

“We kind of got into the restaurant business by accident," said owner Paul Puccinelli. “You never know how that’s going to be received. We’re not a buffet, we’re not a barbeque, we’re not a burger joint. Do we do that stuff? Yeah, but it’s not what we’re focused on."

The restaurant focuses on fusing western and southern cultures to develop different bistro-style dishes that range from soups, sandwiches, pasta and pizza. It also has a full, in-house bakery.

“The caramel cake is very popular, the Mississippi mud cake, the lemon cookies, those are our staples we always have to have," said Susan Puccinelli.

While Paul is running the front of the shop, Susan is baking in the back.

“He handles all the computer stuff that I’m not good at," said Susan. “I’ll do all that baking and cooking stuff that he’s not good at, so it’s a good mix."

It’s a good mix with great reviews from customers. Many say they like everything they’ve tried.

“It’s just a neat little place," says another customer, adding, “in Macon, you might have a lot of neat little places like this, but you [don't usually] find it in Hawkinsville."

