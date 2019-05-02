MACON, Ga. — Every Wednesday morning in February, the Macon Food Story will take you inside several houses of worship where the connection created by sharing a meal builds relationships.

Our first stop is Centenary United Methodist Church on College Street in downtown Macon where compassionate volunteers are touching lives and feeding faith with every breakfast.

Through our partnership with Georgia Public Broadcasting, Grant Blankenship introduces you to a woman who is up bright and early every Sunday morning, helping to feed the souls and fill the bellies of some of the people who need it most.

The breakfast is served every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. It's followed by a brief devotional that begins at 8 a.m.

