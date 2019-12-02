MACON, Ga. — Every Wednesday morning in February, the Macon Food Story will take you inside several houses of worship where the connection created by sharing a meal builds relationships.

Through our partnership with Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism, Sonya Green and Adam Ragusea take you to a church where parishioners can get their daily bread in a service that has its origins in France.

Our second stop is at Vineville United Methodist Church on Vineville Avenue in Macon where a simple midweek service brings believers together over bread.

