MACON, Ga. — Alright Central Georgia, the Super Bowl is on Sunday and chances are you’re getting ready to either host a party or go to one!

Through our partnership with Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism Amyre Makupson went shopping with Rachel Woodson, the university’s director of employee wellness, to find the best way to party without adding in the extra calories.

Q: Here we are at the Fresh Market in their produce aisle. What kinds of things are you thinking in terms of some healthier options?

A: A great substitution, especially if you’re hosting, is not only to have some chips, but also to have some vegetables. You could also use them instead of chips as part of your dip spread. Something like salsa is very low in calories and it’s great for dipping. You can also look for things like guacamole that are super heart healthy.

Q: We’ve talked about dipping sauces, we were saying that some chips are better than others, some crackers are better than others. What’s a good thing for us to pick?

A: When you’re looking for a healthier option, a lot of times what you want to look for is whole grain. The first ingredient should say 100% whole.

Q: When we’re talking about the Super Bowl and snacks, a lot of people think wings, right? But some wings are better than others?

A: True -- and wings themselves are not terrible. They’re a good source of protein, they’re easy to eat. When you’re looking for wings, a good way to make them healthier is to look for the unbreaded and baked as opposed to fried. That’s going to save you a lot of calories and get more protein without all the extra fat in it.

Q: Super Bowl, football, anything like that of course you think beer?

A: Certainly, if you’re interested in going lower calorie, there are other options that you could certainly get like 90 calorie beers. That’s kind of a matter of personal preference, sometimes you’re going to trade taste for calories, so just consider that.

Realistically speaking, it is the Super Bowl, so you will probably splurge a little bit and if you do, that’s no big deal. Woodson says just hit the gym a little harder next week.