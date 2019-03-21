MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ, Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism, Georgia Public Broadcasting and the Macon Telegraph have partnered to bring you the Macon Food Story.

There are hundreds of restaurants in Central Georgia – locally owned, unique establishments.

While college basketball teams compete over the next few weeks in the NCAA Tournament for a national title, the Macon Food Story is putting some skin in the game.

We want YOU to help us decide which restaurant takes the top spot in Central Georgia… and we’re calling it Munch Madness.

More than 105,000 total votes were cast over the last week and now we're ready to announce who survived the first round and will be competing for a spot in the remaining 16.

RELATED: MUNCH MADNESS | Meet some of the snubs from the competition

RELATED: MUNCH MADNESS | Meet 4 underdogs of the competition

Here's what we need you to do... vote for one restaurant in each poll. By the time you finish round 2, you should have made 16 selections. Please make sure you are aware of the scroll bar along the side of the polls so you can vote in each poll.

VOTING FOR ROUND 2 CLOSES ON MONDAY, MARCH 25 FOLLOWING THE 6 P.M. NEWSCAST

VOTE BELOW:

Are you viewing from the app and can't see the polls? Click here.

Who was eliminated?

BBQ: Lil Benny's Smokehouse, Martin's, Holy Smokes, Phatboy'Z

Seafood: Down South Seafood, PROPS, Steve's, Thompson's Cove

Pizza: Allen's, Jonah's Pizza, Doughboy, Sauced

Dessert: Bonnie's Cookies, The Rustic Bistro, Lane Southern Orchards, Felicia's Cake Factory

Upscale: Aubri Lane's, Deano's, Back Burner, Dovetail

Meat & 3: H&H, MeMaw's, Oil Lamp, Dawson's Kitchen

International: Sang's Thai, La Bella Morelia, Curry Mantra, Chico & Chang

Burgers/Dogs: Growler USA, Dairy Lane, Spud Dogs, Ocmulgee Brewpub

We've also created a printable bracket so you can follow along with the game at home!

Want to talk more about food and fellowship in Central Georgia? Join the Macon Food Story Facebook group here.