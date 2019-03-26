MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ, Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism, Georgia Public Broadcasting and the Macon Telegraph have partnered to bring you the Macon Food Story.

There are hundreds of restaurants in Central Georgia – locally owned, unique establishments.

While college basketball teams compete over the next few weeks in the NCAA Tournament for a national title, the Macon Food Story is putting some skin in the game.

We want YOU to help us decide which restaurant takes the top spot in Central Georgia… and we’re calling it Munch Madness.

More than 145,000 total votes were cast over the first two rounds and now we're ready to announce who survived the second round and will be competing for a spot in the remaining 8.

RELATED: MUNCH MADNESS | Meet some of the snubs from the competition

RELATED: MUNCH MADNESS | Meet 4 underdogs of the competition

Here's what we need you to do... vote for one restaurant in each poll. By the time you finish round 3, you should have made 8 selections. Please make sure you are aware of the scroll bar along the side of the polls so you can vote in each poll.

VOTING FOR ROUND 3 CLOSES ON THURSDAY, MARCH 28 FOLLOWING THE 5 P.M. NEWSCAST.

VOTE BELOW:

Are you viewing from the app and can't see the polls? Click here.

Who was eliminated?

BBQ: Georgia Bob's, Old Clinton

Seafood: Sea Shells, Snellgrove

Pizza: Fatty's, My Father's Pizza

Dessert: Decadent Dessert Bar, Cherry Street Scoops

Upscale: Company Supply, Grits Cafe

Meat & 3: Cox Cafe, S&S Cafeteria

International: Sushi Thai, Tropical Flava

Burgers/Dogs: Nu-Way, Grey Goose

We've also created a printable bracket so you can follow along with the game at home!

13WMAZ Munch Madness 3rd Round bracket There are hundreds of restaurants in Central Georgia - locally owned, unique establishments. While college basketball teams compete over the next few weeks in the NCAA Tournament for a national title, the Macon Food Story is putting some skin in the game. We want YOU to help us decide which restaurant takes the top spot in Central Georgia...

Want to talk more about food and fellowship in Central Georgia? Join the Macon Food Story Facebook group here.