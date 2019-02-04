MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ, Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism, Georgia Public Broadcasting and the Macon Telegraph have partnered to bring you the Macon Food Story.

There are hundreds of restaurants in Central Georgia – locally owned, unique establishments.

While college basketball teams compete over the next few weeks in the NCAA Tournament for a national title, the Macon Food Story is putting some skin in the game.

We want YOU to help us decide which restaurant takes the top spot in Central Georgia… and we’re calling it Munch Madness.

More than 170,000 total votes were cast over the first four rounds and now we're ready to announce who survived the fourth round and will be competing for a spot in the top 2.

Here's what we need you to do... vote for one restaurant in each poll. By the time you finish round 5, you should have made just two selections.

VOTING FOR ROUND 5 CLOSES ON THURSDAY, APRIL 4 FOLLOWING THE 5 P.M. NEWSCAST.

VOTE BELOW:

Mobile viewers click here if you can't see the polls.

Who was eliminated?

The following competitors were dropped from the Edible 8 to get to the Flavorful 4: Fincher's BBQ, Wilson's Bakery, Natalia's and Greek Corner.

Follow along from home with our printable bracket below!

