'I didn't want to see Francar's leave it's part of me too': Francars buffalo wings reopens

Francar's is now open four days a week Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A Macon staple, Francar's Buffalo Wings, closed it's doors for two and a half weeks due to a staffing shortage.

Now, they're back open thanks to help from folks who loved it too much to say goodbye.

Michael Oliver is now a cook at Francar's he says when he heard the restaurant shut down he knew he wanted to help out.

"This might be my lucky day so I gave him a call. I said 'hey my names such and such I see you on the news and I need a job,'" Oliver said.

Oliver remembers going to Francar's as a kid.

"I be eating Francar Wings way back when they were on Log Cabin Drive. I didn't want to see Francar's leave it's part of me too," Oliver said.

Carl Fambro, the owner of Francar's Buffalo Wings, closed up shop at the beginning of March.

"If you're an employee looking for work, jobs are there. All the restaurants want employees," Fambro said.

Fambro closed because he didn't have enough employees to keep it running. He was down five people.

Now he has six and a list of folks who want to work for him.

"I had old customers call me say 'hey I'm willing to work.' I walk in the mornings, I had people stop me and say 'hey, I'll come to work,'" Fambro said.

Adjusting the way he operates isn't anything new. For two and a half years during the pandemic, Fambro had to stop offering table side service to customers.

"I've had people come out just point blank and say 'you know if there's no waitress I don't really want to order,'" Fambro said.

He also implemented scanning a QR code. But, he's adjusting again because- Fambro found that customers no longer want that.

"They want to talk to somebody and have the back and forth," he said.

Kitchen staff will continue to make $10 dollars an hour while servers will make a minimum of $5 to $7 dollars an hour with tips on top of that.

"I appreciate every little bit of effort that Carl put into hiring me. Because he could have been like everybody else and looked over me," Oliver said.

Francar's is now open four days a week Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.