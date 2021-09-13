x
Food

McDonald's Happy Meal toys celebrating Disney World's 50th anniversary

The fast food chain is also giving customers a chance to win a family vacation for four to the 50th Anniversary Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort.
Credit: McDonald's/Seyferth PR
McDonald's is releasing never-before-seen toys in Happy Meals to celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary.

INDIANAPOLIS — McDonald's is celebrating 50 years of "the most magical place on Earth." 

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 14, the fast food chain is including never-before-seen toys in Happy Meals to celebrate Walt Disney World Resort's 50th anniversary.

Here is the full list of toys: 

  • Celebration Mickey Mouse
  • Celebration Minnie Mouse
  • Celebration Goofy
  • Celebration Pluto
  • Celebration Donald Duck
  • Celebration Daisy Duck
  • Celebration Chip
  • Celebration Dale
  • Abu and Genie from "Aladdin"
  • Bambi and Thumper from "Bambi"
  • Cheshire Cat and Mad Hatter from "Alice in Wonderland"
  • Cogsworth and Lumiere from "Beauty and the Beast"
  • Dumbo and Timothy Mouse from "Dumbo"
  • Edna Mode and Frozone from "The Incredibles"
  • Flounder and Sebastian from "The Little Mermaid"
  • Gus and Jaq from "Cinderella"
  • HeiHei and Pua from "Moana"
  • Joe Gardner from "Soul"
  • Lady and Tramp from "Lady and the Tramp"
  • Miguel and Dante from "Coco"
  • Nemo and Dory from "Finding Nemo"
  • Olaf and Bruni from "Frozen 2"
  • Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket from "Pinocchio"
  • R2-D2 and BB-8 from "Star Wars"
  • Rocket and Groot from "Guardians of the Galaxy"
  • Simba, Timon and Pumbaa from "The Lion King"
  • Stitch from "Lilo and Stitch"
  • Tinker Bell from "Peter Pan"
  • Winnie the Pooh and Piglet from "Winnie the Pooh"
  • Woody and Bo Peep from "Toy Story"
McDonald's is celebrating Walt Disney World Resort's 50th anniversary by including never-before-seen toys in Happy Meals.

McDonald's is also giving customers a chance to win a family vacation for four to the 50th Anniversary Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Customers who order a Happy Meal through "Mobile Order" and "Pay" in the McDonald's app will be automatically entered for a chance to win. The contest ends Friday, Oct. 1.

Click here to find the nearest McDonald's location.

