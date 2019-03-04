MACON, Ga. — A mid-century modern cocktail lounge and tapas bar is planned to come to downtown Macon this fall.

Co-owner Ryan Smith says Lazy Susan will serve classic, traditional Spanish tapas with a Southern twist. "Instead of meatballs, we'll have sausage balls with pepper jelly," he said explaining the Southern twist.

As far as the restaurant's environment, the theme is focused on Macon's vibe from the 1950s-1970s. "We're focusing on the point back to when Macon was booming," Smith said.

The restaurant will not have TVs, and folks can expect to hear Motown played on vinyl during their visit. "We will play some classic rock, jazz and soul from the '50s to the '70s."

Ryan Smith

There will be about 15 small plates along with 10 desert options on the menu. Smith is developing the restaurant and its features along with a team of co-owners including Stewart Vernon, Ryan Griffin, Brian Adams, and Blair Machado, who is the chef and co-owner. Smith says his expertise is bar and beverage, and Machado is developing the menu items.

The drink menu will offer craft beer, wine, and cocktail classics from the restaurant's theme era. "We'll have a twist on the Alabama slammer, which is from the '60s," Smith said. There will also be a house sangria and drink specials each week.

Smith has lived in Macon for several years and formerly worked at downtown Macon's Dovetail and Bourbon Bar when it existed.

Lazy Susan is expected to open at 428 Second Street in downtown Macon some time this fall around mid to late September.

The building was recently refurbished and served as a movie theater several years ago, which caters to the restaurant's mid-century modern theme. "There's an old mesanene that will serve as soft seating and an inventory display."

"I'm looking forward to seeing local folks enjoying the space." Smith says the goal is for the restaurant's environment to be whimsical, fun, and welcoming to any and everyone.