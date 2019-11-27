MACON, Ga. — Lula Williams is the owner of Nutrition for Tomorrow, a company that works with the state and federal government to provide nutritious meals to after-school programs and elderly day cares.

Williams says her family, particularly her father who passed away from diabetes in 2016, inspired her to name it Nutrition for Tomorrow.

“It started with my parents,” Williams said. “My father was a diabetic and had high blood pressure and I wanted to do something to help people who were going through the same problems and issues he was going through.”

After she lost 45 pounds in one year, her vendors and employees came to her asking how she did it.

As the company's owner, she spends her time teaching others how to eat healthy and live longer, holding workshops with cooking demonstrations.

“Our slogan is, ‘eat healthy and live better tomorrow’,” Williams said.

But Williams is putting ‘cheat day’ to another level.

The restaurant owner is now co-owner of a food truck along with co-owner Lorietta Brown. It’s called Momma’s Gourmet Wings and More.

“I know it’s sort of out of the elements of what we’re already trying to get the message across,” Brown said.

Some of the people Williams provides meals for are clients with Brown’s nonprofit, Breaking the Chains Ministry. That’s how they met and formed a partnership.

“One day I said, 'what do you think about a food truck?',” Brown said. “We’ve tasted her stuff before and I was like we need to sell this.”

The food truck has gourmet hot dogs, burgers, and wings.

“A combination of tastes and things that you probably wouldn’t think go together, but they actually do go together, and they actually taste really good,” Brown said.

Brown says they set up the food truck at Amazon on Mondays and every Friday they set up shop in Downtown Macon on Cherry Street from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Sometimes the truck is open outside of Nutrition for Tomorrow.

Brown says their wings with the Tropical Delight sauce are a must-try. It’s a pineapple-based sauce Williams makes from scratch, enhanced with cranberry sauce and peaches.

The rest of the ingredients are kept a secret to everyone, including Brown.

“This sauce is an authentic sauce. It’s not anything you’ll find in a store,” Brown said.

Brown says business has been "excellent" so far and the pair hopes to have another truck within the next five years that goes to places like Vienna and Montezuma.

In the next 10 years, the two women hope to make Momma’s Gourmet Wings and More a food truck franchise.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

New outdoor recreation store opens in downtown Macon

'Think darts, but with axes:' Axe throwing venue open in downtown Macon

Snow's Asian Grill opens in Cochran

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.