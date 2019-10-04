MACON, Ga. — 200,000 votes. 64 restaurants. 8 categories. 3 weeks. 1 winner.

For the month of March (and part of April), 13WMAZ and the rest of the content partners with the Macon Food Story decided to put a twist on the normal March Madness bracket competition.

RELATED: MUNCH MADNESS | Meet 4 underdogs of the competition

We compiled a list of 64 restaurants based on submissions we received, Google reviews, Yelp reviews, and just plain personal experience after eating at some of the competitors.

It ended up being way larger than any of us expected, but more than 200,000 votes were made over the course of the three weeks and six total rounds.

And the winner is… Jim Shaw’s Seafood Grill on Vineville Avenue in Macon. They ended up with 53% of the votes in the final round against the Rookery in downtown Macon.

RELATED: MUNCH MADNESS | Meet some of the snubs from the competition

Jim Shaw’s Seafood was started by Skipper Zimmerman back in 1987, according to its website.

The restaurant was named after his grandfather and son, and serves fresh seafood daily. Menu items include pimento cheese fritters, catfish (in many forms), mussels, oysters, shrimp, and much more.

Aside from the Munch Madness bracket win, Jim Shaw’s was recently voted ‘Best Seafood in Macon, GA.’

Congratulations Jim Shaw’s!