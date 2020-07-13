It's Fry Day! Freebies, deals and discounts for National French Fry Day

McDonald's and White Castle are both giving away free orders of fries on the holiday, but a number of other fast food chains have additional deals in store.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's only Monday, but don't let that stop you from celebrating Fry Day!

July 13 marks National French Fry Day and fast food chains across the country are jumping in to celebrate the classic side.

From free fries to prices from yesteryear, there are deals to be had.

Here's a look at some of the discounts, deals and freebies happening on Monday.

Burger King

Burger King has a number of deals every day listed right on its website.

This week's fry-themed coupons include a large order of fries for just $1 and, if you can wait until Friday, a free medium order of fries with any purchase greater than $1.

Hardee's

It's not for National French Fry Day, but it is a fry deal all the same.

Sign up for the restaurant's newsletter and you'll get coupon's sent to your inbox. Just for signing up, you'll automatically get a code for a free small fry and a small drink with the purchase of any Western Bacon Cheeseburger.

KFC

KFC is heading back 50 years, when french fries were on its menu for just 30 cents. On June 13 only, you can get a single order of the restaurant's new Secret Recipe Fries at throwback pricing of only 30 cents with any purchase at participating KFC locations.

McDonald's

On Monday only, the fast food joint will be offering a free medium fry to anyone who orders through the McDonald's app.

Once downloaded, you can snag the deal one of two ways: use the mobile order and pay function, or scan the QR code at the drive-thru, front counter or kiosk where applicable.

You don't need to buy anything else, just scan the code and get those hot fries for free.

Rally's

Become a "Flavorhood" member and snag yourself a free large fry with any purchase.

By entering your zip code and e-mail, you'll sign up for regular updates on the latest Checkers promotions, coupons, news and contests.

Steak 'n Shake

For a limited time, customers can get a free small order of fries at participating locations. There is a limit of one per customer.

Wendy's

Wendy's is offering a number of deals just for creating an account.

Log in to receive:

Free Bacon or Sausage Classic Breakfast Sandwich w/ Purchase (available during breakfast hours only)

$2 Off Any Breakfast Combo (mobile order only; available during breakfast hours only)

Free Any-Size Hot Coffee w/ Purchase

Free Spicy Chicken Sandwich w/ Purchase (mobile order only)

Buy One Made to Crave Chicken Sandwich, Get One for $1 (mobile order only)

Free Kids' Meal w/ Purchase (mobile order only)

4 Dave's Single® or Spicy Chicken Small Combos for $20 (mobile order only)

$1 6-pc Chicken Nuggets

$1 Off Large Fries

White Castle

Take home a free small order of fries in-store or through the White Castle app with this coupon.

No purchase is necessary, and the coupon is valid on Monday only.