Couple opens new French bakery on Northside Drive in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Northside Drive in Macon is now home to a new French bakery.

The Homestead Bakery and Coffee opened Monday at 3780 Northside Drive Suite #150 and its owner says there was a “huge turnout” on opening day.

“It was absolute chaos. We sold out of everything by 10:30-11 a.m.,” said Parker Fifer. “We had to even shut down.”

Fifer and his wife Janette are the owners of The Homestead.

He says they moved to Macon in January from Idaho and have always wanted to open a bakery.

“And decided Macon is the perfect place,” he said.

The Homestead is a traditional French bakery. They have a full coffee bar, bagels, handmade croissants, and desserts.

“We’re hoping to have a lot of sugary treats,” Parker said.

He says they're also introducing something new to Macon called a Red Bull Fusion.

“We take a Red Bull and we add a bunch of different flavors to it, and those are going out pretty fast. Everybody’s going pretty crazy for them,” he said.

He says The Homestead’s almond croissants are a must-try on the menu.

Preparation takes plenty of time for the Fifers. On Tuesday morning, they posted a photo to The Homestead’s Facebook page, showing the 400 bagels they have ready to start their second day in business.

Parker says, right now, they're still fine-tuning production and preparation is “chaotic.”

“It’s just me and my wife doing this, so as soon as we get a little bit more help, we’ll start making a lot more fun stuff,” he said.