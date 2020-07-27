New Korean restaurant opens at former Len Berg's location in downtown Macon

Owner Miyang Kim says owning a restaurant is a goal she's been working towards for almost two decades, and now it's finally open

MACON, Ga. — A new Korean spot is open in downtown Macon and they specialize in everything Kimchi.

It’s called Kimchi Factory and it is located at 440 Walnut Street — the former location of the famous Macon restaurant, Len Berg's.

Owner Miyang Kim she says opening day earlier this month was so busy that the restaurant had to close and then reopen days later to keep up with the demand.

“I had to close Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and I had to get everything ready for better food and better service,” Kim said.

Kim says she hired more workers and bought more supplies.

She says the Spicy Beef Stew and the Kimchi stew are two must-try items on the menu.

“We serve noodles like Ramen. We have beef, pork, chicken, and seafood and we add some Kimchi and bean sprouts,” Kim said. “And then we have fried rice.”

Kim says she has been in Macon for almost two years now. She used to work in Atlanta with catering businesses and cafeterias. She says owning her own restaurant is a dream come true.

“This Kimchi business I’ve had in my vision almost 18, 19 years,” she said.

She says having her dreams come to life feels “amazing.”

“Every day before I open the restaurant, I pray before I come to the restaurant to work,” she said. “But this is God’s plan. He let me hold on to this hope and dream for a long time.”

Kim says she won’t let the coronavirus pandemic stop her from making her restaurant a success.

She says at Kimchi Factory, they are observing social distancing and making sure to practice proper hygiene.

In the future, Kim says she hopes to grow her business, provide a different menu weekly, and host special events for Korean War veterans.

