MACON, Ga. — NewTown Macon is launching a new farmers market after receiving a Downtown Challenge grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia.

The Market will come to Poplar Street every third Sunday of the month until November. It will pick up again in April 2020.

According to Emily Hopkins at NewTown Macon, the organization wanted to provide more activities for Central Georgians on Saturday.

"We can grow a customer base with local businesses," says Hopkins. "We also realized that there needs to be better access to food for our loft residents and residents of The Dempsey."

At The Market, people can shop for everything from local produce to handmade artisan crafts.

Hopkins also hopes the farmer's market will bring more people into Macon.

"I just love seeing people come to downtown Macon. Seeing it, a lot of people, for the first time in a long time," says Hopkins. "Downtown Macon is still one of our best kept secrets."

The Market runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Poplar Street in between First and Second Street starting this Sunday.

The Market's launch will have cornhole and a live performance by Dean Brown & the Dubshak.

