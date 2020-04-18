FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Local businesses across Central Georgia are finding new ways to serve the community while dealing with social distancing and COVID-19.

Despite the hurdles, Eighteen 36 wants people to know that their doors are open for business.

The restaurant and lounge is still serving Southern food for delivery, curbside pick-up, and online ordering.

"We'll bring it to you. We're trying to be here for our community at a time like this," owner Kelvin Blalock said.

Blalock opened Eighteen 36 over a year ago and named after the year Fort Valley was founded.

The entire restaurant is a tribute to the city of Fort Valley and the people who grew up there.

"We wanted to have a local-themed restaurant," Blalock said. "If you come in, you'll see pictures from back in the day, things we've done in the city, and a lot of jerseys from athletes from Peach County."

As a Fort Valley native, seeing support from his community means everything.

"It's very important especially for a small town community. We all have to come together," Blalock said. "I just appreciate my community in Fort Valley and the surrounding counties for supporting us."

Eighteen 36 is also giving back to the community, partnering with other local organizations to feed first responders and young people.

For more information about Eighteen 36, check out their menus and hours on their website.

