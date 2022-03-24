Pepsi, IHOP team up to create maple syrup-flavored soft drink

Foodies and cola lovers who want a taste of the new beverage should post a photo of their stack of pancakes on Twitter or Instagram for a chance to win.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Pepsi and IHOP are partnering to offer Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola for a limited time, but you'll have to act fast if you hope to win a can.

The soft drink combines the "indulgent flavor profile of maple syrup with the crisp, refreshing caramel notes of a Pepsi." Starting Thursday morning, you could be one of 2,000 lucky recipients through the #ShowUsYourStack campaign.

Foodies and cola lovers who want a taste of the new beverage should post a photo of their stack of pancakes on Twitter or Instagram, and include the following in the caption: #ShowUsYourStack, #PepsiSweepstakes and @IHOP. The contest ends March 29.

You must follow @Pepsi for the duration of the contest.

Introducing our limited-edition Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola 🥞



Share a video/image of your pancake stacks & tag @IHOP + #ShowUsYourStack + #PepsiSweepstakes for the chance to win. One consumer will also be surprised with our custom Pepsi Spout! pic.twitter.com/NqAkkirzz2 — Pepsi (@pepsi) March 24, 2022

One lucky winner will receive a custom-made Pepsi spout, inspired by the iconic IHOP syrup pitchers.

“There is truly nothing quite like the indulgent taste of Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola – sweet maple syrup blended with the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with IHOP on this special initiative, as it isn’t often we get to bring together two iconic brands to satisfy the cravings of pancake and Pepsi lovers alike,” said Todd Kaplan, chief marketing officer for Pepsi. “We can’t wait to celebrate those who have an unapologetic love of pancakes by giving the limited-edition cans to 2,000 fans who #ShowUsYourStack online.”

Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola comes on the heels of several of the Pepsi brand’s unique innovations including PEPSI X PEEPS, Pepsi Apple Pie and Pepsi x Cracker Jack.

“At IHOP we celebrate our history of bringing folks together and providing a sense of togetherness, belonging and joy when they dine with us,” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. “We are thrilled to partner with Pepsi to have some fun and create a moment for our guests to bring home an additional source of happiness with this limited-edition Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.”