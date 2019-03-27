MACON, Ga. — A pub is coming to what was formerly known as Bourbon Bar in downtown Macon.

A Facebook page made for the new restaurant called Cashman's Pub doesn't specify when it will reopen. However, according to a few posts, the restaurant is hiring.

One post says that anyone interested can apply in person Monday through Friday between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cashman's is located at 370 Cherry Street in downtown Macon.