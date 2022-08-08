Smyrna restaurant famous for eggplant parm that reportedly helps induce labor closes after 40 years

'Thanks for being a part of our wonderful forty two years,' the restaurant wrote.

SMYRNA, Ga. — A Smyrna Italian restaurant that has been a staple in the area for the last four decades -- with a claim to fame that its eggplant parmesan helped send thousands past their due date go into labor -- says it's closing up it's landmark kitchen for good.

Scalini's Italian Restaurant wrote on it's Facebook page Monday that it will no longer operate at its Cobb Parkway location in Smyrna. They thanked all of their customers through the years, as well as all their employees "past and present."

Though the restaurant didn't give an exact reason behind the decision to close the Smyrna location, those who still have a craving for their "world-famous" garlic rolls (and those hoping to get a bite of the famed eggplant parm to speed up the labor process) are in luck: the restaurant's sister-restaurant Provino's will still be serving them up.

11Alive first wrote about the restaurant's eggplant parmesan back in 2017, when the manager spoke to TODAY Food about the seemingly magical dish.

Dozens of testimonies said that after eating the parmesan, parents were cradling new bundles of joy soon after (give or take a few days). Some even reportedly went into labor before they got their check.

But, as expected, it doesn't work for every mom-to-be. A few reported not feeling a thing after eating the dish -- however, all say it was still delicious.

As to what's behind the parm's supposed power, that's still up for debate. However, the restaurant's manager said it has to do with the special mix of enzymes in the eggplant, herbs, spices and those extra-large portions.

What's not up for debate: how "almost every visitor to our restaurant has enjoyed looking" at the famous "Baby Wall" of pictures.

"To all the members of our Eggplant Baby Club, thank you for sharing in the most wonderful time a family experiences," the restaurant wrote. "You have enriched the atmosphere of our restaurant."