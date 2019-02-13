MACON, Ga. — The National Retail Federation says Americans are projected to spend more than $20 billion for Valentine's Day this year.

That includes one popular chain that wants you to mix romance with waffles.

At Waffle House, you usually go for an All-Star Special or some hashbrowns, but for Valentine's Day, a north Macon Waffle House says you and your significant other can have a budget-friendly dinner to remember.

"I always eat a bacon egg sandwich," Cheryl Meadows said.

At the Waffle House off Arkwright Road, regular guests say they usually stick to what they know.

"A grits bowl; with grits, sausage, and eggs," Earl Balkcom said.

But on Valentine's Day, unit manager Shane Woodall says they are trading out regular menus for something more formal.

"We have Valentine's Day deals where we have two T-bones with two desserts, two salads, and drinks all included," Woodall said.

Dinner will be served on a white linen tablecloth starting at 5 p.m. with a special menu value priced under $33 for two people.

But if you are not feeling the fancy menu, Woodall says you can still order your All-Star Special.

"We have a great store here, we have a great staff here, everybody is excited about working, we put a lot of work into it," he said.

He says they still have tables available Thursday night for what Cheryl Meadows knows is going to be a fun-filled evening.

"I just think the camaraderie and being with friends and connecting with other people, I think it is a good thing," Meadows said.

While some come to socialize, people like Earl Balkcom say they won't need reservations for the special menu.

"Yeah, this is where I eat most of my breakfasts," Balkcom said.

So regardless of your relationship status, Waffle House will be serving up a meal full of love.